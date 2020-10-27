Mohabbatein turns 20: Shah Rukh Khan gives perfect treat to fans as he shares voice message quoting Raj Aryan

As Mohabbatein completes 20 years of its theatrical release, Shah Rukh Khan takes his fans down the memory lane and shares a popular dialogue from the movie.

has been ruling the industry for almost three decades now and he has given us several successful movies. During his reign on the silver screen, he has carved a niche for himself as the King of Romance. After all, he has taught the millions of fans how to romance. Amid all his romantic movies, Mohabbatein has been one of the most talked films as it brought together an incredible cast of SRK, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and also marked the debut of Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and Shamita Shetty.

And while the movie has completed two decades of its release, SRK has come up with the best surprise for the fans. The superstar has shared an audio message on micro-blogging site Twitter wherein he is seen quoting the famous dialogue of his characters Raj Aryan ‘Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai’ from the movie. He captioned the audio message as, “Pyaar aise hota hai…saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia.”

Take a look at the Shah Rukh’s treat for fans as Mohabbatein turns 20:

Pyaar aise hota hai…saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. @yrf#Mohabbatein20 #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/Clf5GJMVXd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had also penned a special note for the movie on social media and wrote, “Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower. #Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra |@yrf.”

