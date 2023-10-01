Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub says no one offers him lead roles in Bollywood: ‘Log bolte toh rehte hai…’

We all have seen him act and also appreciated the calibre of actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in some or the other movie. But after being in the industry for nearly eight years and working in more than 25 films, he has helmed some important yet supporting roles. Recently, the actor spoke about the kind of characters and movie genres he wants to explore in the near future. Zeeshan also revealed that even though many people from the industry have told him that he is worthy of headlining movies, no one has yet offered him anything.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on people not giving him opportunities

Talking to PTI, the No One Killed Jessica actor said that he’s tired of playing the part of the good man in movies. “There are too many righteous characters that I’ve played (recently). Where my character is the only person, who takes a stand and that he is such a good man. I’m tired of playing these characters. I’m looking forward to playing lead, meaty, and author-backed characters,” he said.

The Tandav actor further divulged that he hasn’t got opportunities that he should have. “There are so many directors, co-actors, seniors, producers, they all say, 'You deserve it'. Log bolte toh rehte hai but kabhi dete nahi (People keep telling me, but no one offers). This thing disappoints me a bit. I hope I get better opportunities than what I'm getting right now.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says he wants to do comedy

The 39-year-old actor further added that he would like to return to playing negative characters and do more comedy movies. “I would also love to do comedy. It's been a long time since I haven't done one. I would love to do a fun character like Chintu Ji from Tanu Weds Manu Returns. If I get a role, where the basic characteristics are new, and something nobody has seen me, I get really happy and excited. That is most important for me,” Zeeshan added.

Talking about his recent movie Haddi wherein he played the love interest to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's transgender character, the actor said, “The romantic part was new for me. I've never romanced anyone on screen, so that was beautiful.”

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap plans to direct Haddi co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a movie; 'He will definitely not...'