Mohit Chauhan expresses his displeasure towards Masakali 2.0; Says ‘Makers should have renamed it’

After A R Rahman and Prasoon Joshi, Mohit Chauhan reacts to Masakali 2.0 and says it doesn’t sound like the original.

Ever since and Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0 has dropped online, the song has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. To note, the song has been the recreated version of Delhi 6’s popular song Masakali and was shot on . And while the original track emerged out to be an iconic number, Masakali 2.0 has been facing a backlash for being a remix version. In fact, the team associated with the original track including Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, music director AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi has expressed their displeasure over the recreation of the song.

And now joining them, Mohit Chauhan, who had sung the original track, is also quite upset with Masakali 2.0 and stated that is nowhere close to the original. While talking to PTI, the renowned singer also suggested that the makers of Masakali 2.0 should have renamed the song. “I heard the song. But it doesn't sound like Masakali. So, they could've called it something else. But to say it's Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else... If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original," he added.

Furthermore, Mohit also asserted that while the team of Masakali have been showing their disapproval, the audience doesn’t seem to like the new version of the song as well. “Rahman sir is a quiet person, he doesn't say much but he's been also showing his disapproval, even Prasoon has been talking about it. And from what I came across on social media, even people aren't really liking it," he added.

Earlier, Rahman has also slammed the new version of Masakali. Taking a jibe at Masakali 2.0, he tweeted, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman."

On the other hand, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had asserted that he wasn’t aware of the recreation. In fact, if given a choice, he had never agreed for the recreation. “I am a hardcore believer in originality and if it was left to me, I would have said no to the idea right away,” he added.

