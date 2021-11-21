Mohit Marwah & Antara introduce baby Thea to the world; Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan shower love

Mohit Marwah and wife Antara were expecting their first child and over this weekend, the couple officially announced on social media that it has been one month since they became proud parents. Mohit and Antara welcomed their first child on 20 October, 2021 and have named her Thea.

Taking to Instagram, Antara Marwah shared a glimpse of their daughter Thea as she snapped Mohit Marwah holding her adorably in his arms. To mark one month of their little bundle of joy, the first time mum and dad also celebrated the day with a rainbow and unicorn cake.

Sharing the photos, Anatara captioned it, "One month of loving you 20.10.2021." The photos received a warm response from Antara and Mohit's family members as well as close friends. Cousin sister and actress Sonam Kapoor was all heart for the duo, as was Varun Dhawan who dropped love struck and heart emojis in the comments section.

Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Esha Gupta, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor among others also dropped love for the new parents and baby Thea.

Take a look at Antara's post below and a few reactions to it:

Back in August, Antara's photos from her Godh Bharai ceremony had surfaced on social media. Sonam, Shanaya, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor had gathered together to congratulate the then mommy-to-be Antara. Click the link below to see photos from the grand baby shower ceremony.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor are all hearts for ‘mommy to be’ Antara Marwah; Check out the PHOTOS