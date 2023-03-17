Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma blessed with a baby girl: 'And then just like that we became 3'

Actor Mohit Raina, who got married in 2021, has announced that he and his wife Aditi Sharma have welcomed their first baby girl. On Friday afternoon, Mohit took to social media and shared a picture to announce the arrival of his daughter. The picture featured Mohit and Aditi's fingers holding their newborn's hand. Along with the picture, the actor penned a beautiful note.

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma welcome a baby girl

Mohit's post read, "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl." Soon after he shared the good news, his fans and friends from the industry started showering love on the munchkin.

A fan commented, "Congratulations sir, Mahadev bless all of you." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations for your bundle of joy! Om namah shivaye." Shreya Dhanwantry dropped an awestruck emoji. Director Siddharth Malhotra commented, "Many many congratulations bhai to both of u."

Mohit and Aditi got married in an intimate ceremony in 2021. Mohit surprised his fans after he announced his wedding on social media. He shared dreamy pictures from the wedding and wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit." Recently, there were reports that the duo was heading for divorce. But Mohit rubbished the rumours and said that he was happily married.

Meanwhile, Mohit is popularly known for his character of Lord Shiva in the show, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev. He has also worked in films Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal and Shiddat with Sunny Kaushal. The audience loved watching him in the web series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He is all set to be seen in the second season soon.