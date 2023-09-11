Mohit Raina goes down memory lane, recalls childhood in Kashmir and getting caught in a crossfire

Actor Mohit Raina’s career began with the science fiction TV show Antariksh, back in the year 2004. However, most of us know him as the celeb who played the role of lord Shiva in the television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and then Mahabharat. Television shows made him the celebrity that he is today. Recently, the actor was in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia where he went back in time and relived his childhood memories of living in Kashmir.

Mohit Raina recalls getting caught in a crossfire in Kashmir

In the interview, the actor was asked if he still misses his birthplace Kashmir. Responding to it, the actor said that not anymore as he left the place when he was a young boy. “No, not now. I was around 8-9 when I moved out of Kashmir. My childhood was there. Back then, when the issues had started in Kashmir, it was a tough time for everyone, so even we saw those tough times.”

When quizzed if he remembers what the situations were like in Kashmir, back in the day, the Shiddat actor said, “I remember everything- like watching my school burn. These are very personal things; I don’t think people can understand these things. Like, going to the school in the morning being unaware of how will you come back, witnessing firing.”

Mohit Raina says army personnel are superheroes for him

Mohit further shared that since he grew up watching army personnel in Kashmir, they were the superheroes for him. “I saw the army since my childhood, Army men were always around, so I used to think very heroically of the uniform and of the army. Because of that, my connection with the uniform is a lot, which is why I have played these parts a lot. So, I never let go of that opportunity, whether big or small.”

During the conversation, that actor also revealed how growing up in Kashmir taught him to navigate through life and death. “When you are an 8-year-old kid, standing in a street with one of your parents and your sibling on the opposite end and there is firing going on in the middle, you understand that you have seen a lot in life.”

Only a handful of people know that he was a part of the comedy film Don Muthu Swami headlined by Mithun Chakraborty. We then saw him in Uri: The Surgical Strike and very recently in the web series The Freelancer.

