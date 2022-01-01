Mohit Raina ties the knot in an intimate ceremony; Says ‘Need all your love and blessing in this new journey’

The New Year 2022 has begun on a great note for Mohit Raina’s fans. The Uri: The Surgical Strike, who prefers to keep his personal life under the wraps, surprised his fans today as he tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The news came to light after Mohit Raina shared the pics from her wedding on social media and sought blessing from his fans for this new journey. Needless to say, the news of Mohit’s wedding spread like wildfire and fans have been showering love on the newlyweds ever since.

In the pics, Mohit looked dapper in his white sherwani while he had paired with a pastel green stole to complement his bride Aditi who wore a pastel green and pink coloured lehenga with golden border and intricate embroidery. To note, the couple had tied the knot as per pahadi rituals. Sharing the pics on Instagram Mohit wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit”.

Take a look at Mohit Raina’s wedding pics:

Interestingly, it hasn’t been long when his Uri: The Surgical Strike co-star Vicky Kaushal had married his ladylove Katrina Kaif in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. This isn’t all. Yami Gautam, who also played a key role in this Aditya Dhar directorial, had married the filmmaker in a hush hush ceremony in 2021.