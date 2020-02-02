Mohit Suri reveals he said THIS to Aditya Roy Kapur before casting him for Malang; Find Out

Mohit Suri recollects he pushed Aditya Roy Kapur to take charge of himself before he signed him for Malang.

After making us dig into our ice cream tubs and watch his romantic dramas such as Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend and Humari Adhuri Kahani, Mohit Suri comes back with a thriller, Malang. The director likes to break his pattern and jump into another genre after directing 3-4 films of a particular genre. Just when he was diving deep into thrillers with Awarapan, Crook: Its Good To Be Bad and Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 broke the monotony and now after having directed three romantic blockbusters, Mohit Suri is all set to entertain us with Malang.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the filmmaker revealed his conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur before signing him as the lead in Malang. As stated by Mohit, Aditya complained to the director after his 2017 film Half Girlfriend, saying that he works with everyone else besides him. Aditya wanted to reshape his career and asked the director to give him a transformation. However, Mohit Suri encouraged him to take charge of himself and work upon himself. He told the actor that he won't be able to change him on the screen until he changes in real life.

The results of his conversation are clearly evident now. Aditya Roy Kapur has left everyone awestruck with his transformation. While the men are lauding his beefed-up physique, the ladies are swooning over his good looks! Director Mohit Suri and team got dieticians and trainers on board to work on Aditya's fitness. As disclosed by the filmmaker, Aditya has worked very hard for the film and has put his heart into his role.

Meanwhile, Malang also stars , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

