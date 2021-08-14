Mohnish Bahl opens up on nepotism: The debate is very superficial, no such thing as an insider or an outsider

Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl has had a remarkable career, with several memorable and critically acclaimed roles on the television as well as the big screens. Being the grandson of one of India’s first female producers and actors Shobhana Samarth, and the son of the veteran yesteryear actress Nutan, he has managed to successfully carry forward the legacy of his family. And now, his daughter Pranutan Bahl is on her way to do the same. In an interview with a news portal, Mohnish Bahl shared his thoughts on his daughter, and the debate on nepotism.

Speaking with ETimes, about his thoughts on nepotism, Mohnish shared that he thinks that the debate is very superficial. The actor said, “I think the debate is very superficial. There is no such thing as an insider or an outsider. Anybody who has been born into a particular family profession will have a much easier journey than someone who has not. It is as simple as that. It makes things simpler because your parents know the way to guide you.”

While the actor agreed that it is easier for industry kids to bag an audition, he also said that such is the case in every profession. Mohnish said, “Once you start your performance as an actor, you are on your own. There is no Mohnish or Nutan ji standing behind you in front of the camera. It is just you. That is why I feel all this debate is superficial. I don’t give it much thought”. If you look at it this way, my entire family is the product of nepotism- right from my grandmother Shobhana Samarth to my mother Nutan to Tanuja to Kajol to my cousin brother-in-law Ajay Devgn - it is basically everybody.”

While he appreciated and lauded people who come from a non-filmy background, Mohnish also said that there is nothing shameful in being an industry kid as eventually every one is on their own. Mohnish also revealed that his daughter Pranutan bagged her first film through an audition. He further added that she listed her name only as ‘Pranutan’, even while visiting a big production house, as she did not want to reveal her family lineage, but wanted to test the waters instead.

