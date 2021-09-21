Mojwithpoo Challenge: Moj content creators recreate birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic Poo dialogue

Bollywood's reigning queen Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today and the actress has been flooded with social media love and rightly so. From all the love that she has been receiving, a part of it also came from young stars like and Ananya Panday. The actresses, who actively use the popular short video app Moj, did their own take on Kareena's iconic dialogue as Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

If you're wondering what the dialogue was, it is the unforgettable: "Kaun Hai Woh Jisne Dobara Mudke Mujhe Nahi Dekha. Who is he?" The actresses took part in the fun #Mojwithpoo challenge and recreated their own version of this dialogue.

Ananya Panday donned a nerdy look for the video and then burst into her hot avatar. Her uber cool transition video was loved by her fans and also saw comments from co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, mum Bhavana Pandey and Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, television queen Hina Khan also had a glam and fun take on Poo's iconic dialogue. Hina looked breathtaking and stunning in the video as she transitioned from a cute little girl to the glam queen that she is.

The videos by these celebs resulted in #Mojwithpoo trending on social media with several content creators getting inspired to create their own versions. Moj fame creators Apoorva Arora, Bhavi Chandiramani, Pihu Malhotra, and Popping Sandy produced some super fun videos wishing Kareena on her birthday with the #mojwithpoo challenge.

Creator Apoorva Arora's brief 15-second video went from casual to chic real fast as she paid tribute to Kareena's style. Bhavi Chandiramani also echoed similar vibes as she went from drab to fab quickly and gave a stylish twist to the recreation. Popping Sandy was not too far behind as he had fun with the #Mojwithpoo challenge and took his recreation in the great outdoors and dished out vibes. Pihu Malhotra was all about fashionista vibes and her glam red look will remind you of Poo's all red look from K3G. The creators had fun and were inventive in recreating the #Mojwithpoo challenge.

Another content creator Ronit Ashra, who is famously known for hilariously recreating Ananya Panday's looks, did just that for #Mojwithpoo challenge. He recreated Ananya Panday's look and aced Poo's dialogue in his Moj video. From the hair to the glasses, Ronit Ashra as usual nailed it and left his fans and followers in splits.

