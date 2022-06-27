'Mom and dad' Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look cosy in this UNSEEN pic shared by Shaheen Bhatt

The news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pregnancy has gotten everyone too excited. Since morning congratulatory messages have been pouring on Alia’s post. Many celebs have even taken to their Instagram handles to share the Dear Zindagi actress’ post and wish the couple happiness. But, the ones are the most excited are Alia and Ranbir’s family members who cannot contain their excitement. Shaheen Bhatt shared an unseen picture of the parents-to-be from one of their trips and we cannot stop looking at the adorable couple.

In the picture that Shaheen Bhatt posted we can Alia Bhatt looking cute in a light brown coloured jacket with which she covered herself. The actress held a mug of coffee in her hand, wore a hairband and leaned on Ranbir Kapoor who sat beside her. Ranbir on the other hand wore a jacket with a monkey cap. This picture seems to have been taken during their Ranthambore trip. Sharing this pic, Shaheen wrote, “Mom and dad” with a smiley. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to the comments section and wrote, “Oh hello maaaaaaasiiii”.

Check out Shaheen Bhatt’s post:

Today morning Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her with Ranbir Kapoor from the hospital. The couple seemed to be excited as they were looking at their baby on the screen while Alia’s sonography session was going on. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Anushka Sharma, a lot of celebs took to the comments section to wish the couple for their new beginnings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will both be seen on the big screen for the first time together in Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s film trailer was recently released and fans cannot wait to see the film.

