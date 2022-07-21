Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in a black kurta & jeans, gets snapped in the city; PHOTOS

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor , fans have been eagerly waiting to see Kapoor junior. When the actress shared the good news with fans, she was in London shooting for her Hollywood debut, But now that she has returned to Mumbai, the Dear Zindagi actress gets spotted in the city. Today too she was clicked in Bandra in casual attires and her baby bump was quite evident as she walked towards her car. In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a black-coloured short kurta over blue denim. She left her hair open and kept it on one side. The actress sported a no-makeup look and completed her look with black footwear. In these pictures, mom-to-be Alia’s baby bump is quite evident and not to miss her pregnancy glow. The actress can be seen walking toward her car but seems to be busy on her phone. Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures:

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir. It marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She is also geared up for her OTT release Darlings.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed – Here’s the reason why!