Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks radiant at Darlings Trailer launch in a yellow dress; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days on both personal and professional fronts. The actress is set to embrace motherhood for the first time and she has been flaunting her pregnancy glow. Besides, Alia is also making headlines for her maiden production Darlings. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will also feature Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead. Interestingly, after creating an immense buzz in the town, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Darlings today.

The team had come together for a grand trailer launch and they won hearts with their chemistry and style statements. In the pics, mom-to-be Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. On the other hand, Shefali Shah looked stunning in her blue outfit while Vijay exuded charm as he arrived for the trailer launch. The trio was seen giving a glimpse of their equation and it got the audience excited for Darlings.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma's pics from Darlings trailer launch.

To note, the Jasmeet K Reen directorial black comedy is slated to release on August 5 on Netflix. Apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Marking Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration, Brahmastra will hit the screens on September 9, 2022. Besides, Alia Bhatt is also working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

