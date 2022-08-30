Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt spotted in black outfit outside dubbing studio ahead of Brahmastra's release; PICS

Parents to be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated magnum opus Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres in just 10 days. To mark the countdown, the film's producer Karan Johar has shared a new teaser featuring leading man Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst all of these developments, Alia Bhatt, who is pregnant nowadays, was spotted wearing loosely fitted comfortable black coloured outfit.

Alia, who has been thoroughly impressing with her maternity style, was seen in a black coloured top, that was loosely fitted making it look very subtle and composed. Keeping it simple, she opted for subtle makeup and kept her hair loose to complete the look.

CHECK OUT Alia Bhatt’s new look

Prior to this, Alia was seen promoting her recently released film Darlings in a series of chic maternity looks. One of her latest ensembles, however, had a special element to it!

Donning a stunning black and white sequin dress, the 29-year-old actor left her fans in awe by completing the look with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s oversized blazer. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “While the husband’s away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. This year has been very lucky for them as the two have entered into two new phases of their relationship in a very short span of time. These two tied the knot in April and after a couple of months, Alia even broke the news of her first pregnancy. The Brahmastra couple is on cloud 9 as they are soon going to step into parenthood. Well, the Dear Zindagi actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released OTT film Darlings and next will be seen with hubby Ranbir in Brahmastra. The duo have been extensively promoting their film which gears up for a release in less than 10 days, that is on 9th September, 2022.

Work Front of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year, and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023. Alia Bhatt, who is running high on success of Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi, apart from Brahmastra, will be seen in the Hollywood action flick Heart Of Stone and Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

