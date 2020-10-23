  1. Home
Mom to be Amrita Rao looks radiant as she enters ninth month of pregnancy; Flaunts baby bump in a red saree

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who have been married for four years now, will be welcoming their first child soon.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 04:03 pm
Amrita Rao has all the reasons to be on cloud nine the days. After all, she is set to welcome her first child with husband RJ Anmol. The mom to be shared the big news earlier this month and her fans can’t keep calm ever since. In fact, they have been looking forward to getting more glimpses of the Vivah actress flaunting her pregnancy glow. And looks like the prayers have been heard as Amrita has shared a beautiful video of herself as she enters the ninth month of her pregnancy.

In the video, the soon to be mommy was seen dressed in a gorgeous red saree and was flaunting her baby month with a radiant smile. In the caption, Amrita wrote, “I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith.”

Take a look at soon to be mommy Amrita Rao’s recent video:

While Amrita is a happy mother to be, she admitted that the feeling that she will be a mother soon has not yet sunk in. "I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do," Amrita said. She also mentioned the Anmol has been pampering her a lot these days. Not just the couple has a favourite song, Alok also he reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to her and the baby every night.

Also Read: Amrita Rao opens up on pregnancy, reveals feeling of being a mother soon is yet to sink in

Credits :Amrita Rao's Instagram

