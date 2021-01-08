Mom to be Anushka Sharma beams with joy as she showers birthday love on her friend Ameira; See Photo

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her dear friend Ameira Punvani on her birthday. Check out her post below.

The gorgeous enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. The diva, who is an avid social media user, also makes sure to keep her loyal fan base updated. Amid this, the PK actress also never fails to give sweet birthday shouts to her near and dear ones. And, as her dear friend Ameira Punvani has turned a year older today, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star took to her social media handles to wish her dear pal. Needless to say, the diva surely left no stone unturned to make pal feel special on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka has shared a beautiful photo of herself with the birthday girl while wishing Ameira. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Bro , brother , braz ! It's your birthday ! And I love you ! @mspunvanity.” In the photo, the Sultan star can be seen flashing a big smile as she sits next to her friend and poses for the picture-perfect. The photo is surely giving us major friendship goals. While the actress looked lovely in a black maxi dress, the birthday girl is also seen grinning ear to ear.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post:

Previously, the Jab Harry met Sejal actress had given us a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings as she shared pictures of binging on pizza and enjoying Pani Puri at home.

On the personal front, Anushka is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time and is pregnant with her first child. The actress will be welcoming her first baby this year with husband Virat Kohli and the couple is excited for the new addition to the family.

