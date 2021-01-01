Mom to be Anushka Sharma begins 2021 on a flowery note with Virat Kohli; Extends New Year wishes to her fans

Anushka Sharma has shared beautiful posts on social media as she welcomed New Year 2021.

The year 2021 has begun and it is going to be extra special for and Virat Kohli. After all, the power couple will be welcoming their first child this month. You read it right. Anushka is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expected to give birth to the little munchkin soon. And while the soon to be mommy is overwhelmed about embracing motherhood for the first time and is looking forward to holding her baby, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was seen extending New Year wishes to her massive fan following.

Interestingly, the diva had a flowery start of the year and shared her first story of the year on Instagram as she posted a beautiful pic of a bouquet. The bouquet featured a variety of flowers and Anushka drew a heart for the same. In another Instagram story, the Jab Tak Hai Jahan actress also shared another flowery post which read as “Happy New Year.”

Take a look at soon to be mom Anushka Sharma’s Instagram posts wishing her fans on New Year 2021:

To note, Anushka and Virat have been happily married for over three years now. Recently, the soon to be mom opened about dividing responsibilities with Virat and stated that they are not seeing parenting as mother and father duties. "For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties," she said. Anushka further explained that she will be the "primary caregiver" in the first few years, adding that that's the reality.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

