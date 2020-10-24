Mom to be Anushka Sharma is craving for Puri, Chane and Halwa on the occasion of Durga Ashtami; See Photo

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli for over two years, is all set to welcome her first child soon.

The festive season in the nation has begun and everyone is celebrating the holy festival of Navratri these days despite the COVID 19 pandemic. Today marks the occasion of Durga Ashtami and several celebrities took to social media to share their celebrations for the special day. Amid this soon to be mommy also made it a point to dedicate a special post for Durga Ashtami. However, her post was about her pregnancy cravings that she has been witnessing at the moment.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, who is expecting her first child soon, shared a picture of a plate filled with chana, puri and halwa – the traditional food for Durga Ashtami. In the caption, Anushka mentioned how much she is yearning to have it. She wrote, “Missing this today and how” followed by a sad face emoticon. Interestingly, ever since Anushka has shared the news of her pregnancy, her fans have been looking forward to getting updates about the soon to be mommy. And given the massive popularity she enjoys, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been sharing interesting pics of herself on Instagram to keep her fans intrigued.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post on Durga Ashtami:

Earlier, Anushka had shared a beautiful picture of herself flaunting her baby bump and it did take the internet by a storm. In the picture, Anushka was seen soaking in the sun in a beige-brown jumper and white tee. As she smiled looking towards the sunlight, the actress radiated nothing but happiness. She captioned the photo, "Pocketful of sunshine." Just yesterday, Virat Kohli had shared a loved-up photo of the couple.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

