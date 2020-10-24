  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mom to be Anushka Sharma is craving for Puri, Chane and Halwa on the occasion of Durga Ashtami; See Photo

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli for over two years, is all set to welcome her first child soon.
7386 reads Mumbai
Mom to be Anushka Sharma is craving for Puri, Chane and Halwa on the occasion of Durga Ashtami; See PhotoMom to be Anushka Sharma is craving for Puri, Chane and Halwa on the occasion of Durga Ashtami; See Photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The festive season in the nation has begun and everyone is celebrating the holy festival of Navratri these days despite the COVID 19 pandemic. Today marks the occasion of Durga Ashtami and several celebrities took to social media to share their celebrations for the special day. Amid this soon to be mommy Anushka Sharma also made it a point to dedicate a special post for Durga Ashtami. However, her post was about her pregnancy cravings that she has been witnessing at the moment.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, who is expecting her first child soon, shared a picture of a plate filled with chana, puri and halwa – the traditional food for Durga Ashtami. In the caption, Anushka mentioned how much she is yearning to have it. She wrote, “Missing this today and how” followed by a sad face emoticon. Interestingly, ever since Anushka has shared the news of her pregnancy, her fans have been looking forward to getting updates about the soon to be mommy. And given the massive popularity she enjoys, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been sharing interesting pics of herself on Instagram to keep her fans intrigued.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post on Durga Ashtami:

Earlier, Anushka had shared a beautiful picture of herself flaunting her baby bump and it did take the internet by a storm. In the picture, Anushka was seen soaking in the sun in a beige-brown jumper and white tee. As she smiled looking towards the sunlight, the actress radiated nothing but happiness. She captioned the photo, "Pocketful of sunshine." Just yesterday, Virat Kohli had shared a loved-up photo of the couple.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in a sunshine filled picture and we cannot stop smiling

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

You may like these
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya & Natasa; 5 IPL stars who tied the knot with Bollywood actresses
Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani send birthday love to Parineeti Chopra; See Pics
Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in a sunshine filled picture and we cannot stop smiling
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's romantic silhouette PHOTO wins the internet & we are all hearts for them
Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses for a PHOTO after hubby Virat Kohli's team wins a match
Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor pay homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement