Mom to be Anushka Sharma enjoys her ultimate Sindhi brunch at home; See PHOTO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be welcoming their first child in 2021. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

will be welcoming her first child with Virat Kohli this year. Ardent fans were elated when the couple announced the good news during the latter part of 2020. The best part is that the PK actress has also been treating the fans with multiple posts on social media while she continues embracing her pregnancy phase ahead of childbirth. Going by her latest pictures, it is quite evident that the soon-to-be mom is fulfilling her food cravings one by one.

We get a glimpse of the same in her latest Instagram post in which she can be seen feasting on a heavy and hearty Sindhi brunch. The multiple plates laid on the table include all kinds of food appealing enough to leave us drooling about the same. Right from Sindhi Koki and Sev Puri to curd and papad, the colourful food surely looks delicious! Apart from that, Anushka Sharma also thanks a dear friend of hers for providing her with the meal.

Check out the post below:

For the past few days, the actress has been continuously giving glimpses of all the amazing food she has been relishing amid her pregnancy days. For instance, Anushka gave a glimpse of gorging on gol-gappe with tamarind water a few days back on her personal handle. On the work front, the diva was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero co-starring and . Two of the best masterpieces that she produced last year were the short film Bulbbul and the web series titled Paatal Lok.Â

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

