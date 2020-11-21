Mom to be Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of ‘dress code on sets’ as she gears up for a shoot; See Pic

Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, is apparently gearing up for a shooting these days and is taking all the necessary precautions in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak.

has been a true blue social media queen who always manages to keep her fans intrigued with her posts on Instagram. From talking about her upcoming projects to sharing pics of her happy moments, each of Anushka’s Instagram posts has been a real treat for her massive fan following. And while the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is enjoying her pregnancy period as of now, she is also keeping her fans updated about her life. Recently, the soon to be mommy has given a glimpse of what she is up to these days and it has left the fans intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has shared a pic of people dressed in PPE kits. In the caption, Anushka mentioned about being on the sets which has dropped hints about the actress gearing up for a shoot. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star referred to the PPE kits as the new dress code and wrote, “Looks like there’s a dress code on set today.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram story:

Earlier, the actress has shared a beautiful pic of herself flaunting her pregnancy glow in a desi glow. It was a candid pic which was clicked by her father. Anushka captioned the image as, “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter!” To note, the actress is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli and will be welcoming the baby in January 2021.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

