Mom to be Anushka Sharma goes for a jog on the treadmill and grins for the camera weeks before her due date

Pregnant has been making headlines ever since she has announced her pregnancy. The cute actress has taken maternity fashion to another level. From maxis to bump-friendly dresses, the Pari actress has always impressed the fans with her fashion choices. Anushka, who is expecting her first child with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, is due in January and the good news can come on any day. But Anushka is making sure she is fit before she is due.

The actress shared a video from her workout session. In the clip, Anushka is seen jogging on the treadmill with a smile on her face. She is wearing black coloured tights with a white T-Shirt. Don’t miss her pregnancy glow! Anushka sported minimal makeup. The workout video comes days after the couple rang in the new year with Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha.

While the starlet is preparing to welcome her baby, the Sultan actress was trolled for flaunting her baby bump in a photo shoot for a magazine. She was criticized by trollers saying that this is against the Hindu tradition.

On the work front, Anushka co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films and has produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Patal Lok. She was last seen alongside in the 2018 film Zero.

