Mom to be Anushka Sharma satiates her 'Sadhya' craving as she gives us a sneak peek of her blissful meal

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her meal. The soon-to-be mom relished her favourite South Indian delicacies and called her thaali as 'bliss'.

Actress is all set to welcome her first child with Virat Kohli in January 2021. The couple announced the news a few months back with an adorable post and left the internet in awe. Since then, every time Anushka shares new photos with hubby Virat and flaunts her baby bump, the internet goes into a meltdown. The soon to be mom, on Tuesday, gave fans a glimpse of her South-Indian thaali as she satiated her craving for Sadhya and left everyone salivating.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo of her meal. In the photo, we could see all the delicious delicacies that are cooked as a part of Sadhya, which is a feast of Kerala origin in which vegetables are served on a banana leaf. The soon-to-be mom's hand could be seen in the frame as she relished the drool-worthy meal. Sharing a sneak peek of it on social media, Anushka captioned the feeling perfectly. She wrote, 'Oh bliss.'

(Developing Story)

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post:

Also Read|Virat Kohli will return for birth of his & Anushka Sharma's first child as BCCI grants him paternity leave

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×