Mom to be Anushka Sharma using 'very able husband' Virat Kohli for safety to nail Yogasana is beyond adorable

Anushka Sharma took to social media to drop a throwback photo with husband Virat Kohli. The soon-to-be-mom gave fans a glimpse of how Virat helped her nail a yogasana amid her pregnancy and left everyone gushing.

Soon-to-be-mom has been spending the last few days finishing off her work assignments before her baby's arrival. Over the past few days, Anushka has been spotted in the city while she shoots for pending assignments while Virat Kohli is away in Australia for his tournament. Amid this, she often gives fans glimpses of the time she and Virat spent together on social media, and speaking of this, today, Anushka shared a cute photo of the skipper helping her workout amid pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a throwback photo in which she is seen nailing an upside-down yogasana with Virat's help. In the photo, Anushka could be seen leaning against the wall while her 'very abled husband' could be seen holding her feet to provide safety and support in the difficult asana. Sharing the photo, Anushka revealed that the difficult yogasana was done under the supervision of her yoga teacher and her husband's help.

The cute photo left the internet gushing over soon-to-be parents. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one #ThrowbackP.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

Take a look at Anushka and Virat's photo:

Seeing the cute photo of Anushka and Virat together, fans could not stop showering the couple with love in the comment section. Even Rakul Preet Singh, Anaita Shroff Adajania and other celebs were all hearts for the photo. Currently, Anushka is spending time at home while Virat is playing for India in Australia. The soon-to-be-dad is expected to return to India post the first test match against Australia. He has taken paternity leave from BCCI and in a conversation explained why he did so. He said he wanted to be there for the 'beautiful moment' when Anushka and his baby arrived.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

