Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in new PICS, hubby Karan kisses her baby bump; WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are experiencing one of the best phases of their lives. These two recently left all their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their first pregnancy. Since then the actress has been sharing pictures and videos of her flaunting her baby bump. The couple had shared a picture from their pregnancy photoshoot to share this good news with fans and today yet again the actress has shared a new video which consists of several new pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s pregnancy photoshoot

In the video that Bipasha Basu shared, we can see a collage of several adorable pictures. Both Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are dressed in white shirts and can be seen flaunting her pregnant belly. The Raaz actress can be seen glowing in these pictures and looks absolutely stunning as she smiles. Karan on the other hand, cannot stop looking at his gorgeous wife and kisses her baby bump. Sharing this reel, Bipasha wrote, “#monkeylove #parentstobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #blessed #grateful.”

Click HERE to watch Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s video:

Bipasha Basu on not taking up work because of baby

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu said that the plan was definitely to focus on the baby in life and she was not taking up any kind of work, because she wanted to have a baby, then start working immediately again. "It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn’t know where the world was going, so for one year, we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," Bipasha said.

Further, recalling the moment when she found out when she was pregnant, she said it was a very emotional day and remembered how she and Karan (Singh Grover) ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell. The actress said that everyone was emotional and it was her mother’s dream that she and Karan have a baby. "I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," said the Race actress.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy: Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and others express joy