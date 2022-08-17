Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says 'I've got a baby in my belly' as she flaunts baby bump in an adorable video; WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who never fail to serve couple goals with their adorable pictures, recently took the internet by storm after they announced that they are expecting their first child together on Tuesday. The pregnancy announcement was made by Bipasha and Karan on their social media handle. Dressed in matching white shirts, the parents-to-be looked ethereal in their maternity photoshoot. While the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress flaunted her baby bump, Karan lovingly kissed it in the photo.

Now, Phir Hera Pheri actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video. Bipasha recently jumped on the 'Move Your Bump' trend and flaunted her baby bump in it. The actress is seen donning a black jumpsuit and captioned it: "Look! #lovemybabybump #pregnantandconfident #lovemybody #loveyourself" Reacting to the video, Karan Singh Grover commented: "Yeah look!!!! My baby in your belly!" Soon after, the video was shared by Bipasha, fans flooded with likes and comments. A user wrote: "Many many congratulations bips mam I am so happy for you mam." Another user said: "The cutest post on Instagram!!! @bipashabasu love and prayers #monkeylove."



Sharing the pictures, Karan and Bipasha wrote: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three."



"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," wrote Bipasha and Karan.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the 2015 horror film, Alone, and tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

