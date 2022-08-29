Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover are hoping for a baby girl: We believe it’s a 'she'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood and they shell out couple goals time and again. The duo is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days as they are all set to embrace parenthood. On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took the internet by storm after they announced that they are expecting their first child together on their social media handle.

Now, in a recent interview, the actress talked about stepping into a new phase of her life soon and revealed that they are hoping to have a baby girl. Bipasha said that she and Karan were clear from the beginning that they wanted a baby. "I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

Further, Bipasha said that ever since her pregnancy, her daily routine has changed and she has been told not to do much. She said that she is not physically active during pregnancy, but is active mentally as she is always multitasking. Bipasha said that slowing herself down was tough initially because she is an extremely active person, but she is doing what is right for her child and is making changes in her lifestyle accordingly. She added that after she delivers her baby, and gets the hang of being a new mom, she will resume work soon

