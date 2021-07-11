Mom to be Dia Mirza drops throwback pics with husband Vaibhav Rekhi & stepdaughter: Most magical times

Dia Mirza shared some pictures from her last visit to the Maldives with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and her stepdaughter Samaira. Scroll below to see.

On Saturday, Actress Dia Mirza shared some pictures from her honeymoon trip to the Maldives. Mom-to-be is surely missing her time at the Islands. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped a series of pictures along with her husband Vaibhav Rekji and stepdaughter Samaira. “Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together, ” penned Dia along with the photographs.

Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first baby with Vaibhav, looked gorgeous in the pictures. The family was seen enjoying themselves on a yacht as they posed for the camera. While Dia donned an orange floral dress, Vaibhav opted for a blue shirt.The actress also shared a video of a few dolphins. In no time, her pictures from the beautiful trip garnered attention. Fans showered Dia with love and compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Dia ma’am you are love and always be stay blessed always”. Another follower said, “Very happy to see Samaira with you Dia! Such a beautiful family!” Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony.

Take a look:

Shortly, after their honeymoon, the actress took to the photo-sharing application and announced her pregnancy. “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” she wrote along with a picture, where she was seen cradling her baby bump.

