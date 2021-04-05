Mom to be Dia Mirza flaunts her pregnancy glow as she twirls in a yellow dress at a beach; Watch

Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress is glowing as she shares pictures of her maternity days.

Dia Mirza has recently surprised everyone when she announced that she is expecting her first child. She has been in news from the day she got married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple tied the knot on February 15 this year in an intimate ceremony. Right from beautiful flower décor wedding to bridal attire, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress stole all the limelight on the social media. After her wedding, the couple headed to Maldives for some quality time.

In the Maldives, she announced her pregnancy. Dia took to Instagram to share the big news by flaunting the baby bump. The pregnancy glow cannot be missed in the picture and she has now once again shared another video of her on Instagram. She is seen wearing a yellow Summer dress and is walking on the beachside. She twirls in her dress as she poses for the camera happily. The mom-to-be is very happy. The former beauty queen is enjoying this phase of her life. The Thappad actress captioned the picture as, ‘Sunshine Sundays’.

Revealing her pregnancy news, Dia had written, “Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Take a look at screenshot of the video here:

Vaibhav was first married to yoga and wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi and has a daughter Samaira. Dia Mirza happens to be the second wife of Vaibhav.

Also Read: Dia Mirza announces pregnancy with a pic by Vaibhav: Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb

Credits :Dia Mirza Instagram

Share your comment ×