Mom to be Dia Mirza says COVID 19 vaccines being used in India aren’t tested on pregnant women

Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle to emphasize the importance of keeping pregnant women safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, India is facing a grim situation. With the commencement of the second wave of Covid-19, the country witnessed a spike in cases. The medical sector is overburdened with a lack of health care infrastructure. Thousands of patients battling the virus are awaiting adequate aid during these trying times. Several Bollywood celebrities have arranged for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for those in need. They have also amplified requests for resources through their social media platforms.

B-town celebs are also emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated and staying indoors during the pandemic. Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child, has opened up about how vaccines being used in the country, aren’t tested on pregnant women. Dia took to her Twitter handle to speak about the importance of protecting pregnant women from the deadly virus. She further explained that she was informed by her doctor that the vaccines cannot be used on pregnant women until clinical trials have been completed. Dia responded to a user on the social media site who spoke about the issue.

She penned, “This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done.”

Take a look:

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021

Dia announced her pregnancy by posting a beautiful photo of her baby bump on social media. The actress was out on her honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and their daughter Samaira.

Also Read| Dia Mirza acknowledges rampant sexism in Bollywood; Says her debut Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Dia mirza twitter

Share your comment ×