Mom to be Evelyn Sharma on being a ‘passionate gardener’: Designing a beautiful wonderland for our little one

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress Evelyn Sharma is soon going to be a mother and is currently residing in the countryside of Australia. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Evelyn spoke about how she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are enjoying every minute of it. Evelyn said, “All is going well and we can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon”. Speaking about staying in Australia, Evelyn said that her life is peaceful and calm. She said, “It’s been a fantastic place to stay during the pandemic. And, of course, to safely start our little family”.

Evelyn further spoke about the challenges of being pregnant in a pandemic. She said one of the biggest challenges has been, “to cope with the change in our overall lives.” She explains, “It would have been wonderful to have close family and friends nearby during pregnancy, but we are blessed with a very community here, too.” Evelyn also said, “I feel this strong connection with nature here in the countryside and have been learning a lot about garden design and soil health. I have become a passionate gardener now and keep busy growing healthy food for my family and designing a beautiful wonderland for our little one in the garden”.

Speaking about emphasizing health during pregnancy, Evelyn said, “You need the extra nutrients and so does your baby. I’ve realized as long as I’ve eaten healthy and well, I don’t develop and cravings. Eat organic food, grow some food yourself like even fresh coriander on your windowsill. Your body will thank you for it”. Talking about coming to India, Evelyn said, “We can’t wait to introduce the little one to our family and friends around the world. And you can imagine how much I miss my beautiful India”.

