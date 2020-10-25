Mom to be Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump for the first time as she steps out with Saif Ali Khan; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan soon. As she stepped out in the city today her baby bump was evidently visible for the first time

Kareena Kapoor Khan has sent a wave of happiness and excitement ever since she has announced her second pregnancy. Yes! The actress, who is already a proud mother to child icon Taimur Ali Khan, will soon be welcoming her second child. Ever since the news has been confirmed, all eyes have been on Begum Pataudi. After all, her maternity style has always been a fashion statement in tinselvile. Recently, this mom to be was spotted stepping out in the city with husband .

In the pics, Kareena was seen dressed in a denim shirt and black jeggings. She had tied her hair in a pony and was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. Interestingly, her baby bump was also visible for the first time ever since she had announced her pregnancy. On the other hand, Saif kept it simple as he accompanied Kareena and wore his trademark white kurta pyjama along with a pair of sneakers.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics flaunting her baby bump for the first time:

Talking about the work front, Bebo has recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and called it a poignant journey. She wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again

Credits :Viral Bhayani

