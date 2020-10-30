Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles and relaxed as she enjoys her ‘Maa ke haath ki maalish’; See post

As Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child, her mommy Babita seems to be taking extra care of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying some of the best moments of her life. The Jab We Met actress is all set to embrace motherhood again and the mom to be is spending her maternity period relaxing these days. In fact, Bebo has been looking radiant with her pregnancy glow and it is difficult to take eyes off her every time she steps out. Besides, the soon to be mommy has also been relishing on her favourite delicacies to soothe her pregnancy cravings.

While Kareena is relaxing these days, she has been keeping her fans intrigued about her maternity period by sharing interesting posts on social media. However, her recent Instagram post has been breaking the internet for a different reason. In this recent pic, the mom to be is seen relaxing as she gets a champi from mommy Babita. The peaceful smile on Bebo’s face is too hard to miss as she is chilling with her mommy. She was seen dressed in a white and light green coloured printed loose outfit and was relaxing on a couch. Kareena captioned the image as, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish.”

Take a look at Kareena’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena has recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Besides, she will next be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also stars , , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

