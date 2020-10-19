Mom to Be Kareena Kapoor Khan is a ball of happiness as she boomerangs into a new week & wishes 'happy Monday'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a cute old boomerang of herself at the beginning of the week. The Laal Singh Chaddha star looked ethereal in white as she seemed to be in a fun mood.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with after Taimur Ali Khan and the star is leaving the internet in awe with her Instagram posts. From sharing adorable photos in her Kaftan while flaunting her baby bump to posting about work, Kareena is ensuring to keep her fans updated. However, on Monday, the Laal Singh Chaddha star seemed to be in a happy mood as she dropped a cute old boomerang of herself and left everyone in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a stunning boomerang video where she was seen standing at the door of her vanity van and playing with it. As she opened and shut it, she teased fans with a glimpse of her gorgeous look. In the throwback video, Kareena could be seen clad in a white shirt with a beige skirt and black flats. With her hair tied up neatly in a bun, Kareena looked every bit of a diva she is in boomerang. However, it was her cute smile that stole the show.

Kareena shared the video and wrote, "Now you see me... Now you don't. Happy Monday." The actress surprised fans with the video and many took to the comments and praised her look.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's boomerang:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena and Saif celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary and the former penned a heartfelt note on her social media. With her sweet note, Kareena even shared an unseen photo with Saif that won the internet. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, she wrapped up the shoot with Aamir and shared a photo with him. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

