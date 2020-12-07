Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan bids adieu to Palampur with a PIC after vacay with Taimur, Saif: I'm coming home

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a sun-kissed selfie on social media as she said goodbye to the snow-capped mountains of Palampur. The soon-to-be-mom left for Mumbai with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has left for Mumbai with and son Taimur Ali Khan after spending the past few weeks in the snow-capped mountains of Dharamshala and Palampur. The gorgeous star shared a sun-kissed selfie on social media before bidding adieu to the mountains in Palampur. The soon-to-be-mom was much too elated to be returning to Mumbai after a holiday with Taimur in the hills. She had joined Saif, who was shooting for Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez in Dharamshala and Palampur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped a gorgeous photo as she clicked a selfie with the show-capped mountains of Palampur. In the photo, Kareena could be seen sporting a black and white checkered shirt with a cool pair of sunglasses. As she posed, she captured the snow-capped mountains in the frame and bid adieu to them after spending good time with son Taimur and hubby Saif there. One couldn't help but notice the pregnancy glow and Bebo's flawless skin in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Bye bye Palampur What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home." Earlier, also was a part of the trip to Dharamshala with Bebo and Taimur. However, she had returned last month after spending a few days with Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo:



Meanwhile, Kareena had been keeping her fans updated all through her time in the hills. She even shared photos and videos of joining Taimur at a pottery class in Dharamshala. The cute photos of the mom and son making little pots went viral on social media. The actress is expecting her second child with Saif and the couple had released an official statement a few months back. Saif had said that he was elated about it. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . It will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

