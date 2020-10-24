Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot wait to relish yummy 'Mirchi Ka Aacharr' as she drops a glimpse of it

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently spending time at home post her return to Mumbai. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her favourite 'mirchi ka aacharr' and left fans salivating.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome parenthood again after Taimur Ali Khan as the actress is expecting her second child. While she has been keeping busy amid her pregnancy, she often finds time to give fans a glimpse of her life on social media. From chilling in her kaftan to spending time with Saif and Taimur, Kareena is making the most of it and the photos she shares on social media win over fans. Now, the Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a glimpse of her current craving on her story and left fans salivating.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena dropped a glimpse of her favourite 'mirchi ka aacharr'. The gorgeous mom-to-be shared a glimpse of her pickle that she could not wait to try and relish after her friend sent it to her. Kareena even expressed gratitude to her friend for sending it to her. The actress has previously revealed in her previous interviews that she loves eating home-cooked food with pickle and that it is her favourite.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a video where we could see the jar of pickle on a table. In the background, we could hear the song 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber playing. The Laal Singh Chaddha star wrote, "Thank you my dearest kuppy for my Aacharr."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's story:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned to Mumbai with and Taimur after wrapping up her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. With Aamir, she will be seen playing the leading role in the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and Aamir and Kareena have shot their portions together. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for 'darling' Malaika Arora is all about gin, gluten free bread & yoga

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×