Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan can't wait to meet her BFFs Malaika, Amrita, Karisma as she drops throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy working amid her pregnancy and recently, her best friends seemed to be missing her. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a throwback photo to relive the moments with her best friends on social media and left her fans in awe.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping herself busy amid her pregnancy with work. The star recently made her way back from Dharamshala and Palampur after spending a fun time with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. However, amid all this, Kareena and her best friends have been missing each other and recently, Amrita Arora shared a throwback photo with them on social media to second the emotion. Seeing it, Kareena too could not resist reposting it and sharing the sentiment. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a throwback photo that Amrita had shared from the get together of their girl gang. In the throwback photo, we could see Kareena posing with Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat and Amrita at a get-together. Kareena was seen posing in an animal print outfit while Malaika was seen sporting a shiny dress. Remembering the good times, Amrita expressed how much she was missing her girl squad. 

Sharing the photo on her Instagram story too, Kareena wrote, "Till we all meet again." With it, she shared several emoticons to show her excitement about meeting her girls. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

Meanwhile, when Kareena's second pregnancy was announced, Saif had shared that he is looking forward to another addition to their family. Just yesterday, Kareena had stepped out to head to  her mom Babita's house ahead of Taimur's birthday and a video of the little one yelling to the paps to not click photos had gone viral. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released on Christmas 2021. 

