Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan cradles her baby bump as she steps out for a stroll; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped as she stepped out of her house for an evening stroll. The soon-to-be mom looked absolutely comfy and pretty in a checkered dress.

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping herself busy throughout the pandemic. And now, as she is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena continues to spend her time working, only this time, from home. On Thursday, Kareena was spotted as she stepped out of her house for an evening stroll. The gorgeous star has often been seen in the balcony of her house as she shoots for commercials and other projects at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Today, Kareena was seen heading out for an evening stroll outside her house in Mumbai. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was captured in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a pretty peach and white checkered dress with golden flats. Her hair is seen tied up in a bun while she walks in the courtyard of her building. The star is seen sporting a white mask. Kareena acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and then headed inside the building.

Yesterday, Kareena joined her cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and other Kapoor family members for a Karwa Chauth celebration. The gorgeous star shared photos from the family night and Tara Sutaria was also a part of the get together.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The star wrapped up her film's shoot last month and announced it on social media with a gorgeous photo from the pretty green fields with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It will release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar & others gather for family dinner amid Karwa Chauth celebration; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×