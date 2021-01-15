Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan drops Taimur's cute throwback PIC with his BFFs and it will brighten up your day

Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to treat fans with adorable photos of her munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. Today, the soon-to-be mom shared a cute throwback picture of Taimur with his friends to wish one of them on his birthday.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to light up the internet with cute photos of her son Taimur Ali Khan. And since the time she has made her Instagram debut, treats keep on coming from the star. Now, as the star is expecting her second child, she is at home and spends time with Taimur. Often, she shares cute glimpses of his shenanigans on social media and leaves fans gushing. Speaking of it, today, Kareena did not just drop an adorable picture of Taimur but also gave all a glimpse of his bond with his little friends.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a cute throwback photo of Taimur chilling with his best friends Ranvir and Shivaan. In the photo, little Pataudi can be seen sitting on an inflated dolphin balloon with his BFFs Shivaan and Ranvir. The cute trio could be seen having a gala time as they spent time together. Taimur could be seen with a naughty expression on his face. Remembering those days, Kareena sent out a sweet wish for Shivaan on his birthday on behalf of her son Taimur.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday dear Shivaan. Big hug to you." The cute photo surely left fans gushing over the adorable munchkins. A while back, on Ranvir's birthday too, Kareena had shared the cutest photo of him and Taimur.

Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif and Taimur have been gearing up to move into a new home recently. The actress even celebrated the occasion with her girl gang and shared photos on social media. Saif and Kareena are expecting a second child. When the announcement was made, fans of the couple were left excited. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on December 25, 2021.

Also Read|Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over her waistline in an EPIC blast from past pic with Saif Ali Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×