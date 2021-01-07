Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys an evening stroll around her house in a breezy printed dress; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is often seen taking a walk around her house and today was no different. The soon-to-be mom kept it casual and breezy in a gorgeous printed dress for her evening stroll.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices and even during her second pregnancy, she is shelling out goals for expecting moms. From slaying in a formal dress to keeping it extremely casual and breezy, Kareena has been leaving her fans awestruck with her style quotient. And today, as she stepped out for a casual evening stroll around her house, the soon-to-be mom made heads turn with her breezy and flowy printed outfit of the day.

In the photos, Kareena is seen enjoying her evening stroll around her house. The paparazzi caught up with the Laal Singh Chaddha star and clicked her in the frame from a distance. In the photos, Kareena is seen slaying in a casual and comfy printed dress. She teamed it up with hot pink flats. Her hair is seen tied up in a neat bun and the actress is seen sporting a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. As she strolled, she waved to the paps from a distance and obliged them with photos.

Earlier, during the day, also was spotted in the city with his son Taimur Ali Khan as they headed out for a drive sans Kareena. The father-son duo was seen chilling in the car while heading out.

Take a look at Kareena's photos:

Meanwhile, it was last year that Kareena had announced her second pregnancy. The family had issued a statement in which Saif revealed that he along with all members is excited about the addition to their family. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

