Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump as she twins with sis Karisma for a photoshoot; See PHOTOS

Soon to be mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on the balcony of her house with sister Karisma Kapoor. The two stars were shooting for a project and Karisma even shared a glimpse of their inside fun on social media.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan with and is often spotted in the city when she heads out. However, on Tuesday, instead of heading out for work, Kareena was spotted with her sister Karisma Kapoor on the balcony of her house as they geared up to shoot together at home. Yes, you heard it right. Kareena and Karisma teamed up for a shoot at home and well, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of their twinning act in the frame.

As Kareena and Karisma were shooting at home, the paparazzi caught them in the frame while standing on the house balcony. In the photos, pregnant Kareena is seen clad in a grey sweatshirt with black jeans. The gorgeous star is flaunting her casual look and her hair is left loose. On the other hand, sister Karisma is seen twinning with Bebo in a grey sweatshirt with jeans. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail. The beautiful Kapoor siblings shot at home and seeing the photos, one can surely be excited about it.

Even Karisma took to her social media handle and dropped a boomerang video in which Kareena could be seen sitting on a chair while getting her makeup done and cradling her baby bump. Karisma was seen standing behind her sister and capturing the video.

Take a look at Kareena and Karisma's photos:

Meanwhile, Kareena was also spotted last evening sporting a casual look as she headed back to her house after work. Since the actress announced her second pregnancy, fans have been excited about it. Saif and Kareena had shared a statement with the media when they announced about it and mentioned that they were looking forward to the addition to their family. On the work front, Kareena would be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be released on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

