Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over her waistline in an EPIC blast from past pic with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. The actress today got nostalgic and shared a 13 year old picture.

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan today took a trip down the memory lane and shared a 13-year-old throwback picture with . The duo popularly known as Saifeena enjoys a huge fan following and is admired by many people. Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is grabbing eyeballs from her maternity fashion. She has amped the fashion game quotient with her impeccable choices. Today, the Jab We Met actress shared an old photo from 2007 on her Instagram.

Kareena captioned the picture as ‘throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer..Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus.” The actress seems to miss her old days. It should be noted here that Saif Ali Khan is in Jaisalmer for the final shoot of his upcoming flick Bhoot Police. also shared a picture from inside the aircraft on his Instagram. In 2020, the team was in Dharmshala for the shooting.

Kareena and Saif are also all set to move into their new house. Recently, they also hosted a party in their house.

Kareena and Saif are already parents of Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016. The actress has recently completed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has as the lead actor. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

