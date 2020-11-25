Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in waffles as she says cheat meal lines are 'blurred' for next 3 months

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending time in Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. The soon-to-be-mom shared a photo of her 'cheat meal' of Waffles today and left fans drooling.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome motherhood again as she is pregnant with her second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The gorgeous star is spending time with her son Taimur and hubby currently in Dharamshala where the latter is shooting for his film Bhoot Police. While the actress has been posting photos of enjoying her time in the hills, today, she shared a glimpse of her 'cheat meal' as she satiated her pregnancy cravings with waffles and left fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped a sneak peek of her waffles with maple syrup as she relished them on her vacay. The Laal Singh Chaddha star, who is known to follow her strict diet, let herself go and devoured the waffles as she explained that the lines between a 'cheat meal' and her meal are blurred for the next 3 months. She seemed to be in a dilemma of calling the waffles a 'cheat meal' or her regular meal.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Is this my meal or cheat meal? Well lines are blurred for the next 3 months." Seeing the star's sense of humour, fans were left in splits.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post on waffles:

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, Kareena shared the cutest photo of Taimur with Armaan Jain to wish her cousin on his 30th birthday. Yesterday, Kareena shared 'Dharamkot diaries' with Taimur where she and her son indulged in a pottery session. Seeing the little munchkin learn pottery with mom Kareena, fans could not stop gushing over them. On the work front, Kareena completed her shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha with in October 2020. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

