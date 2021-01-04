Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual in checkered shirt as she steps out for a walk; See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby, was recently spotted as she stepped out for a walk. The actress was at her casual best.

If there is one star who has been constantly making headlines, it is the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been in the news both for her personal and professional life. And ever since the star announced her second pregnancy, she has been in the limelight courtesy her maternity style. From nailing a casual attire to rocking a stylish dress, Kareena never fails to wow us with her fabulous sartorial choices. Notably, the Udta Punjab actress has also been following a healthy diet and takes out the time for evening walks to stay fit.

Speaking of this, the 40-year-old actress was today spotted at her residential complex as she stepped out for a walk. For the casual outing, the stunning actress kept it casual and was seen wearing a checkered shirt with black track pants. She teamed up her comfy attire with pink flip flops. As Kareena is pregnant with her second baby, she has been opting for comfy and loose attires. Needless to say, she has time and again proved that beauty lies in simplicity. The Jab We Met star also sported a black mask as a precaution measure amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kareena rang in the New Year with her loved ones at home and hosted a lavish dinner for her family members and close pals. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kritika Kamra, Shikha Talsania and others were in attendance.

On the work front, Bebo will next be seen with in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha that is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and in 's Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

