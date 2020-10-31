Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it comfy and casual as she goes out and about in the city; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, was clicked with her mother today as they stepped out together in the city.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to embrace motherhood for the second time and her massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. The actress, who happens to be a proud mother of a three year old son Taimur, has been taking the social media with a storm as she has been sharing her pics flaunting her maternity glow and the baby bump. It is undoubtedly difficult to take eyes off her. Besides her maternity fashion has also been a thing in the tinselvile.

While fans have their eyes on the Bebo and the pregnancy journey, the Jab We Met actress was recently spotted in the city as she stepped out with her mother Babita. In the pics, the Begum of Pataudi was seen wearing a printed kaftan style one piece dress which had managed to hide her baby bump perfectly. She had completed her look with black slippers and had tied her hair in a back bun. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was also seen wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

Earlier, the soon to be mommy had shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram as she was relaxing while her mother Babita gave her a malish. The peaceful smile on Bebo’s face was unmissable. Talking about the work front, Kareena had recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

