Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks comfy in co ord outfit as she steps out for walk with mother Babita; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby, was today spotted in the city as she stepped out for a walk.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such star who is known for her impeccable fashion sense in Bollywood. Needless to say, each time the diva steps out she has our heart. Be it a casual outing in the city, or stepping out for work, she does manage to make heads turn with her style statements. Interestingly, the 40-year-old star has been shelling out major maternity style goals of late. The Jab We Met star, who is expecting her second baby, is following a healthy diet these days and also makes sure to go for walk to stay fit. Speaking of this, Kareena was today spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for a walk with her mother Babita.

In the photos, the stunning actress can be seen at her casual best. Kareena can be seen wearing a simple peach coloured printed co-ord as she goes out for an evening walk. The Udta Punjab actress looked sporty and elegant in her casual attire. With her hair wrapped up in a bun, the diva kept it simple and opted for a minimal makeup look. In the photos, her mother can also be seen accompanying her. The senior actress looked lovely in a white t-shirt top with comfy white pyjamas. The mother-daughter duo was also seen sporting white masks in the photos. Kareena also waved at the shutterbugs as she happily posed for them.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier, Bebo was also spotted when she went for a walk with her actor husband . On the professional front, the actress has been actively shooting for her chat show and thus often gets papped in the city. Kareena will next be seen with perfectionist in the upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

