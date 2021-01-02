Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in a breezy blue dress as she steps out for a stroll; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city for a stroll. The soon-to-be mom kept it casual as she headed out.

During the coronavirus lockdown, much like us, the celebrities too had been restricted to their homes. However, with the restrictions easing a bit, we are often seeing them out and about in the city. Today, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of her house for a stroll. And as always, Kareena has left us impressed with her outfit choice. The mom-to-be can be also seen flaunting her pregnancy glow as she takes a walk.

In the latest pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing a breezy blue printed dress styled with a trendy pair of flats. She is seen sporting a neat bun with her casual look as she walks outside her house. The Jab We Met actress can be also seen wearing a black face mask due to the ongoing pandemic. As she walked, the paparazzi caught her in the frame and she acknowledged them from a distance. Kareena and her hubby, actor are currently expecting their second child after Taimur.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest pictures here:

Recently, to ring in the New Year, Kareena and Saif turned hosts and invited close friends for dinner. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Shikha Talsania and others were seen at the New Year’s dinner.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a few snuggled-up pictures with Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan to wish everyone a Happy New Year. She captioned it as, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture.. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.” On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite . The film will be released on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

