Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in a breezy white OOTD as she steps out of her house; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted standing on the balcony of her house and later, taking a stroll in the courtyard of her building. The soon-to-be mom opted for a comfy white dress and looked absolutely pretty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping herself busy with work amid her second pregnancy and we often spot her on the balcony of her house as she shoots for various projects. The Laal Singh Chaddha star seems to be quite an inspiration for soon-to-be mommies as she manages work and home, all in a day's work. Now, on Tuesday, once again, Kareena was seen standing on the balcony of her house while she was busy in conversation with a few people.

Later, she stepped out in the courtyard of her building and was captured once again by the paparazzi. The gorgeous star managed to make heads turn with her cool and comfy OOTD. She is seen clad in a white dress with black spots on it. She teamed it up with golden flats and black sunglasses. When she was standing on the balcony of her house, she was seen sans a mask. However, as soon as the soon-to-be-mommy stepped out, she had her white coloured mask on.

The star acknowledged the photographers from a distance and politely nodded at them, before heading back inside. She looked absolutely pretty in the sleeveless white dress and left everyone in awe.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, the star was also spotted shooting for an ad with her sister Karisma Kapoor on the balcony of her house last week. The photos of the Kapoor sisters chilling with each other went viral. Fans love Kareena's maternity style and every time she steps out, she sets new style goals for all. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

