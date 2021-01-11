Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan marvelling at life in 'PJs on a Monday' is a whole mood; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to welcome another child, shared a gorgeous close up photo on social media. The soon-to-be mom seems to be making most of the pajamas life ahead of the arrival of her second child.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is cruising through the last few weeks of her second pregnancy in pajamas and enjoying it. The gorgeous star recently shared a photo on social media where she gave all her fans a glimpse of how she is spending her Monday and it is bound to leave fans feel relatable. While Kareena often has kept her fans updated with her shenanigans at home amid her 2nd pregnancy, the actress is often seen heading outside for work as well.

On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a close-up selfie while she was lying in her comfy bed. All snuggled up in a white striped night suit, Kareena flaunted her pregnancy glow in the photo and left the internet in awe. The soon-to-be mom has been lighting up the internet with her gorgeous photos amid her pregnancy. From spending time with Taimur and Saif to working with her team at home, Kareena is acing through her pregnancy like a pro.

Sharing the close selfie of herself lazing in bed in her pajamas, Kareena wrote, " Pjs on a Monday what a life." As soon as she shared the photo, fans could not help but relate with the soon-to-be mom.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena reunited with her girl gang including , Natasha Poonawalla, Malika Bhat. She expressed she was missing her sister Karisma Kapoor in the frame. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

