Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her BFF Amrita Arora in Mumbai and tells her to come back; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby, is badly missing her BFF Amrita Arora in Mumbai. Check out her post.

It is no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are the best friends in Bollywood. Be it any occasion, the two of them always ensure to spent time together. From hitting gyms, clubbing, to attending starry bashes, the duo is often spotted together, giving us major friendship goals. Now, going by the Jab We Met star’s recent social media post, it is evident that she is badly missing her BFF in Mumbai.

As we speak of this, Kareena has shared a beautiful picture of Amrita, who is currently vacationing in Goa, on her Instagram stories. The picture read as, “The Queen of Goa. Come back.” The Kitne Door... Kitne Paas star was quick to take a note of it and responded saying, “I’m clearly being missed,” followed by several red heart emojis. It goes without saying that Kareena and Amrita have been there for each other through thick and thin. And, the duo leaves no opportunity to gush about their strong bond.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

On the personal front, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby, is back in Mumbai after spending some quality time with hubby and son Taimur in Dharamsala. The diva has been sharing glimpse from her getaway on her social media.

Talking about her work front, the Veere Di Wedding actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . She has wrapped up the shooting for the same last month. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

