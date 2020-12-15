Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates pregnancy glow in black maxi dress as she gets papped in the city; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in the city and the actress looked lovely in a maxi dress while shelling out major maternity style goals. Check out the pictures below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such star who has set an example for millions on how to strike the right balance between professional and personal life. The diva is expecting her second baby with her actor husband and is enjoying every bit of her motherhood bliss. Well, seems like, the Jab We Met star does not want to spend her time solely resting at home as she has been working actively. She is currently busy shooting for her radio show and often gets papped in the city while dishing out major maternity style goals.

Recently, she stepped out for a shoot of her show with her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. As usual, the stunning actress turned heads with her fabulous sartorial choices. In the photo, Bebo looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black maxi dress with her makeup game on point. She can be seen wearing comfy pink slippers. To amp up her look, the 40-year-old diva tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes with a pink blush. She happily posed for the shutterbugs and was all smiles. Needless to say, her pregnancy glow was pretty much evident in the photos. The stunning actress exuded the charm in her casual outfit and slayed it like a pro.

Take a look at the picture below:

Earlier, she was spotted posing with Kunal for the pictures. For her shoot, she opted for a casual orange coloured dress with a cute print with silver sandals.

Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

